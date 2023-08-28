Tiger Shroff: His name is synonymous with epic parkour stunts in almost all his movies. The actor who honed the craft of Taekwondo and Wushu since he was 14-years old has surely carved a niché for himself, with his death-defying stunts and massy fighting sequences. Additionally, Tiger Shroff is also adept in Kalaripayattu, modern kung fu, Krav Maga, Silat and several other martial art forms.