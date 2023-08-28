Deepika Padukone: Known for emoting complex emotions through her impeccable acting skills, Deepika Padukone goes one step ahead of other actors. Trained in Jiu-jitsu, the actress never fails to flaunt her skills through some well-executed action scenes in Pathaan, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Chandani Chowk To China to name a few.
Tiger Shroff: His name is synonymous with epic parkour stunts in almost all his movies. The actor who honed the craft of Taekwondo and Wushu since he was 14-years old has surely carved a niché for himself, with his death-defying stunts and massy fighting sequences. Additionally, Tiger Shroff is also adept in Kalaripayattu, modern kung fu, Krav Maga, Silat and several other martial art forms.
John Abraham: Crowned as the fitness-guru of Bollywood, the actor with his toned body and abs have always given other actors run for their money. But along with acting chops, John Abraham is trained in MMA- mixed martial art, Silat and Yong Chung for his films like Race 2, Rocky Handsome etc.
Priyanka Chopra: The pan-global star who has never shied away from performing her own stunts and action sequences has been trained in martial arts forms like Kajukenbo and Kalaripayattu. The same becomes evident when you see her in action in films like Don 2, Baywatch and even Citadel.