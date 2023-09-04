Reema Kagti: Reema, from Borhapjan in Tinsukia district, Assam, is a versatile talent. She started as an assistant director, working with notable filmmakers like Farhan Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Honey Irani, and Mira Nair. Some of her notable works include Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Talaash: The Answer Lies Within and Dahaad.
Alankrita Srivastava: Hailing from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Alankrita has carved a niche for herself as a bold and fearless writer-director. With films like ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ and ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’, she tackles societal taboos and highlights women’s empowerment in her work.
Nitesh Tiwari: Hailing from Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh, Nitesh is a renowned Indian filmmaker, screenwriter, and lyricist celebrated for his contributions to Hindi cinema. He embarked on his directorial journey as a co-director in ‘Chillar Party’ (2011), which earned the prestigious National Film Award for Best Children’s Film. Tiwari then went on to direct films like Bhootnath Returns, Dangal, Chhichhore and Bawaal.
Sudip Sharma: Born in Guwahati, Sudip pursued an MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad in 2002. In 2014, Sharma made his mark in feature screenwriting with the gripping thriller ‘NH10’, drawing inspiration from real-life honor killing cases. Recently, he co-wrote and created ‘Kohrra’, featuring Barun Sobti and Harleen Sethi, which gained immense popularity in the OTT space.