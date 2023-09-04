Nitesh Tiwari: Hailing from Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh, Nitesh is a renowned Indian filmmaker, screenwriter, and lyricist celebrated for his contributions to Hindi cinema. He embarked on his directorial journey as a co-director in ‘Chillar Party’ (2011), which earned the prestigious National Film Award for Best Children’s Film. Tiwari then went on to direct films like Bhootnath Returns, Dangal, Chhichhore and Bawaal.