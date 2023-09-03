10 Best Photos From Gadar 2 Success Party
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
Photos: Viral Bhayani
Bollywood came together to celebrate the success of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.
While Sunny was showered with love, there were a few moments that went viral from the night.
The biggest moment from the night was SRK and Sunny Deol coming together for the first time after their patch up.
Another big moment was Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol hugging. Their movies Lagaan and Gadar clashed in 2001.
We were also thrilled to see Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan coming together at the party.
Kartik and Sara were also spotted leaving the party together with Kriti Sanon in tow.
Salman Khan also made his way to the party and gave Kartik a lesson or two on power posing.
Karan Johar also turned heads when he walked on the red carpet with Zoya Akhtar and Manish Malhotra.
Sakeena aka Ameesha Patel in her best spirits at the Gadar 2 party.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol also turned heads at the party,
Jackie Shroff also attended the party and carried a sweet something for Sunny.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra couldn’t let go of each other at the party.
And finally, not Bobby Deol but his son Aryaman Deol stole the spotlight on the red carpet!