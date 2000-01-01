9 Of The Highest-Grossing Hindi
Films Of
2023
Pathaan tops the
list with worldwide
gross collection of
₹1,050.30 crore.
In the second spot is
Adipurush, with a
worldwide gross
collection of ₹450 crore.
The Kerala Story is in the
third spot. Its worldwide
gross collection is
₹303.97 crore.
In the fourth spot is Tu
Jhoothi Main Makkaar,
with a worldwide gross
collection of ₹220.10 crore.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
comes in at the fifth spot.
Its worldwide gross
collection is ₹182.44 crore.
Bholaa, with worldwide
gross collection of ₹111.64
crore, is at the sixth spot.
In the seventh spot is Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with a worldwide gross collection
of ₹105.2 crore.
Shehzada is in the eighth
spot. Its worldwide gross
collection is ₹47.43 crore.
In the ninth spot is Mrs
Chatterjee vs Norway,
with a worldwide gross
collection of ₹36.53 crore.
