Hot Celebrities Who Practice Yoga
When it comes to yoga enthusiasts in B-town, Shilpa Shetty surely tops the list. Shilpa has mastered the form and now even shares tips with her fans.
Kareena Kapoor Khan says that yoga has kept her fit and strong and she has been practicing it even after the birth of Taimur and Jehangir.
Often spotted in gym wear, Malaika Arora is a fitness inspiration for many. The actress indulges in different form of exercises, yoga being one of them.
Alia Bhatt seeks peace through yoga. The actress’ toned physique and utter grace is said to be the result of yoga that she practices daily.
Janhvi Kapoor, too, is a yoga enthusiast and never misses out on a yoga session despite her busy schedule.
Bipasha Basu is another Bollywood
celebrity who believes in the power
of yoga and has incorporated it in
her daily routine.
Rakul Preet Singh’s social media pages are replete with snaps from her yoga sessions. The actress pulls off even difficult yoga asanas with utter ease.
Deepika Padukone is skilled at different complex yoga asanas and has showed it off to her fans.
Sonal Chauhan practices various
yogaasanas and enlightens the
audience on them through social
media posts.