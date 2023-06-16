Hotness Alert! Celebs Who Went Topless
Tamannaah Bhatia has gone topless for bold sex scenes in her new web series Jee Karda.
Esha Gupta stunned everyone after posing topless in her balcony.
Uorfi Javed comes up with innovative ways to cover up her modesty and still be bold.
Tridha Choudhury went topless as she enjoyed an exotic bath on her Maldives vacay.
Sunny Leone looked mesmerising for Dabboo's calendar shoot.
Kriti Sanon shows of her curves in abare body pic from Dabboo Ratnani calendar.
Disha Patani posed topless in 2017 for Dabboo Ratnani calendar.
Alia Bhatt posed topless with a cat for Dabboo Ratnani.
Parineeti Chopra appears bare body in a cart for a Dabboo Ratnani picture.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More