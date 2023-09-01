How Did  Kiccha Sudeepa Get His Name?

Sudeep Sanjeev, who is better known as Kiccha Sudeepa, has pan India popularity. 

The actor who also dons the hat of a director, producer, among many other roles, turns 52 on 2 September, 2023.  

Do you know how did the actor got the name Kiccha? 

It all started with the film Huchcha. 

Fans had associated his character Kiccha from the movie Huchcha so strongly that they started referring to him by his on-screen name. 

It has thus been an inalienable part of his identity since 2001.

He made his TV debut in 1996 before switching to films in 1997.

He is also a TV presenter and is famous for hosting the Kannada version of the famous TV show Bigg Boss. 

He has established himself as a bankable star and is one of the highest paid actors in south Cinema.

The actor has a philanthropist nature and runs an organisation called Kiccha Sudeepa Charitable Society.

