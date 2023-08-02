Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

How to Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on OTT

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally available to stream online.

The Marvel film can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

The superhero film is available to stream from today, August 2, 2023.

It is the third and final sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017).

 Directed by James Gunn, the film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Linda Cardellini, Nathan Fillion, and Sylvester Stallone. 

The premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had taken place in Disneyland Paris in France.

It released theatrically on May 5, 2023.

A critical and commercial success, the film has earned over $845 million worldwide.

It is the second highest-grossing film of 2023 so far. 

