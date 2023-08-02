How to Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on OTT

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios
It is the third and final sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017).
Marvel Studios
Directed by James Gunn, the film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Linda Cardellini, Nathan Fillion, and Sylvester Stallone.
Marvel Studios
The premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had taken place in Disneyland Paris in France.
Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios