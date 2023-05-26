IIFA 2023: The Countdown Begins

IIFA 2023 is set to take place in Abu Dhabi this year.

IIFA 2023

Salman Khan looked dashing in a maroon shirt at the press conference.

Nora Fatehi looked sexy in a white figure-hugging outfit.

Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in their colourful suits.

Farah Khan looed chic in a lilac pantsuit at the press conference.

Rajkummar Rao looked smart in a funky blazer.

Sunidhi Chauhan looked elegant in a white top and black trousers.

Rakul Preet Singh looked sexy in a black and white dress with plunging neckline.

Badshah looks smart in a dual-coloured shirt at the IIFA 2023 press conference.

