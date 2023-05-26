IIFA 2023: The Countdown Begins
IIFA 2023 is set to take place in Abu Dhabi this year.
IIFA 2023
Salman Khan looked dashing in a maroon shirt at the press conference.
Nora Fatehi looked sexy in a white figure-hugging outfit.
Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in their colourful suits.
Farah Khan looed chic in a lilac pantsuit at the press conference.
Rajkummar Rao looked smart in a funky blazer.
Sunidhi Chauhan looked elegant in a white top and black trousers.
Rakul Preet Singh looked sexy in a black and white dress with plunging neckline.
Badshah looks smart in a dual-coloured shirt at the IIFA 2023 press conference.
