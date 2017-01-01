Indian Celebrities At The Met Gala

Alia Bhatt will make her
Met Gala debut this year.
She is expected to wear
Prabal Gurung.

Priyanka Chopra made her Met Gala debut in 2017, where she wore a beige Ralph Lauren trench dress. 

Priyanka attended the Met Gala again in 2018. She wore a Ralph Lauren velvet dress with an elaborate headpiece. 

Priyanka's next Met Gala
appearance was in 2019. She
wore a silver Dior gown with
feather embellishments at
the bottom.

Deepika Padukone's debut Met Gala appearance was in 2017. She wore a pristine white satin dress by Tommy Hilfiger. 

Deepika, at her 2018 Met Gala appearance, wore a vibrant red gown by Prabal Gurung.

Deepika wore a princess-style pink gown by Zac Posen at the 2019 Met Gala.

Natasha Poonawalla looked fabulous at the 2022 Met Gala. She wore an intricate saree by Sabyasachi with a golden corset by Schiaparelli. 

Natasha looked regal in a silver and blue gown by Dundas at the 2019 Met Gala.

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More