Priyanka Chopra made her Met Gala debut in 2017, where she wore a beige Ralph Lauren trench dress.
Priyanka attended the Met Gala again in 2018. She wore a Ralph Lauren velvet dress with an elaborate headpiece.
Priyanka's next Met Gala
appearance was in 2019. She
wore a silver Dior gown with
feather embellishments at
the bottom.
Deepika Padukone's debut Met Gala appearance was in 2017. She wore a pristine white satin dress by Tommy Hilfiger.
Deepika, at her 2018 Met Gala appearance, wore a vibrant red gown by Prabal Gurung.
Deepika wore a princess-style pink gown by Zac Posen at the 2019 Met Gala.
Natasha Poonawalla looked fabulous at the 2022 Met Gala. She wore an intricate saree by Sabyasachi with a golden corset by Schiaparelli.
Natasha looked regal in a silver and blue gown by Dundas at the 2019 Met Gala.
