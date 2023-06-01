Indian Celebrities
Who Own
Restaurants
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
owns the Mumbai-based
restaurant Bastian.
A popular celebrity
haunt, it is famous for
its seafood offerings.
Jacqueline Fernandez
owns Kaema Sutra in
Colombo, Sri Lanka. It is
housed within the 5-star
hotel Shangri-La.
It offers authentic Sri
Lankan food with a
contemporary twist.
Priyanka Chopra owns
the New York-based
restaurant SONA.
SONA presents the
age-old Indian
flavours in modern,
contemporary form.
Mouni Roy is the latest
celebrity to own a restaurant.
Hers is called Badmaash.
Indian delicacies with spicy
cocktails are the main
highlights of this Mumbai-
based restaurant.
So, which restaurant
are you most excited
to visit?
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More