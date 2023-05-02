Indian Celebs At Met
Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year in a Prabal Gurung gown. 

Alia Bhatt's gown is a modern take on Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.

Priyanka Chopra turned
heads in a racy black gown
by Valentino. 

Priyanka Chopra accessorises her look with a stunning neckpiece from Bulgari.

Natasha Poonawalla looked uber edgy in a metallic dress by Schiaparelli.

Natasha Poonawalla
went for minimalistic
hair accessories.

Isha Ambani looked glamorous in a black saree-gown by Prabal Gurung.

Isha Ambani paired the outfit with a quirky purse in shape of a girl's face.

Which look was
your favourite?

