Sara, Esha, Manushi Debut In Style At
Cannes 2023
Sara Ali Khan looked like an Indian maharani in an ivory lehenga choli at her Cannes debut.
Sara Ali Khan kept her
jewellery minimal. She
ditched wearing a neckpiece.
Esha Gupta gave sultry vibes
in a white flowy dress with a
plunging neckline at her
Cannes debut.
Esha Gupta wore pretty
diamond earrings to
complete her look.
Manushi Chhillar looked like a modern-day princess in an off-shoulder white tulle gown.
Manushi Chillar wore a
statement necklace to adorn her look.
Urvashi Rautela turned heads in a hot pink ruffled gown.
Urvashi Rautela
accessorised her look with a
bold crocodile neckpiece.
Which Indian beauty impressed you the most on Day 1
