South Indian Stars
Who Would Make Good Desi Indiana Jones
Indiana Jones
is one of the longest and most famous Hollywood franchises ever which started with 1981’s Raiders Of The Lost Ark.
Harrison Ford.
The character of Indiana Jones, shown to be a treasure hunter, has been played by Hollywood star
The film series has an Indian connection as well. The second installmen, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, was set in India and had Amrish Puri play the antagonist role of Mola Ram.
Here's our reimagination of some actors from the South Indian industries as the iconic character.
After the success of Pushpa
The Rise, Allu Arjun is a household name in India. While we have not seen him in a role akin to that of Indiana Jones, it would be interesting to visualise him in the role.
Vijay
is one of the best heroes out there to give a desi twist to Indiana Jones. A little bit of dance and romance amid treasure hunting is what we can expect from an Indiana Jones film starring him.
shot to global fame with RRR’s Naatu Naatu winning a Golden Globe and Oscar. It will be a dream come true for fans to see him taking on the role of an explorer.
Ram Charan
Ram Charan
Nagarjuna’s
name comes naturally into the list as he appeared in 1993’s Govindha Govindha which was a fantasy film revolving around the theft of a jewel. It had Indian Jones vibes to it.
Yash
would make one tough and deadly Indiana Jones. He would be perfect if one wants a deadlier version of Indiana Jones. He would go on the most dangerous of adventures to uncover the truth.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More