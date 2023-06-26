Indian Actors
Who Played Negative Roles In Hollywood
Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
The recently released trailer shows the actress causing chaos and destruction in the role of an antagonist.
The film will premiere on August 11, 2023, on Netflix.
Tap on to see other Indian actors who were seen as villains in Hollywood films.
Randeep Hooda did his first international film Extraction in 2020. The Netflix film also featured Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour. The actor made a high-octane action entry in the film as Saju.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essayed the role of antagonist Sonia Solandres in The Pink Panther 2. The film also featured Steve Martin, Jean Reno and Emily Mortimer in significant roles.
Priyanka Chopra was seen in the 2017 film Baywatch as the antagonist Victoria Leeds. She starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.
Dhanush played the character of a deadly assassin named Avik San in The Gray Man. Russo Brothers, who praised the actor’s camera presence, even hinted at a spin-off for his character.
The list is incomplete without Irrfan Khan who had worked in multiple big-ticket Hollywood films. The late actor played the menacing Oscorp agent in Amazing Spider-Man.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More