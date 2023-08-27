Inside Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s First Onam With Kids
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan celebrated their first Onam as parents.
Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in June 2021.
Nayanthara and Vignesh welcomed their sons, Uyir and Ulag, October 9, 2022, via surrogacy.
This year, they hosted an Onam celebrations at home.
Vignesh Shivan shared photos from the celebrations.
The photos revealed that the kids were dressed in veshtis.
And a small serving of Sadhya (traditional Onam meal) was served for them.
Sharing the photos, Vignesh wrote, “ONAM festivities begin here ❤️😇 with my Uyirs & Ulagamsss.”