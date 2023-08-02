Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht

Inside Pics Of Jalsa: Jaya And Amitabh Bachchan’s Mansion

It is a fact well known that Amitabh Bachchan stays in a 100-crore mansion called Jalsa in Juhu, a suburban neighbourhood in Mumbai.

Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

The actor lives with wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya. His daughter Shweta Nanda and her kids are regular visitors.

Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The word ‘Jalsa’ literally translates to celebration.

Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Did you know that the mansion was gifted to Amitabh Bachchan by director Ramesh Sippy after they worked in Satte Pe Satta in 1982?

Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

The iconic landmark of the city has dark wooden double doors that open up to a magnificent property.

Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

The living room has an old-world charm that boasts an expansive art collection.

Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The interiors feature vintage brass sculptures, glass chandeliers, and baroque pieces.

Instagram

Shweta Bachchan

The mansion also features a large backyard, where the family often spends quality time.

Instagram

Shweta Bachchan

Jalsa looks straight out of a fairytale, with an amalgamation of traditional features with modern amenities.

Instagram

Shweta Bachchan