Inside Pics Of Jalsa:
Jaya And Amitabh Bachchan’s Mansion
It is a fact well known that Amitabh Bachchan stays in a 100-crore mansion called Jalsa in Juhu, a suburban neighbourhood in Mumbai.
The actor lives with wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya. His daughter Shweta Nanda and her kids are regular visitors.
The word ‘Jalsa’ literally translates to celebration.
Did you know that the mansion was gifted to Amitabh Bachchan by director Ramesh Sippy after they worked in Satte Pe Satta in 1982?
The iconic landmark of the city has dark wooden double doors that open up to a magnificent property.
The living room has an old-world charm that boasts an expansive art collection.
The interiors feature vintage brass sculptures, glass chandeliers, and baroque pieces.
The mansion also features a large backyard, where the family often spends quality time.
Jalsa looks straight out of a fairytale, with an amalgamation of traditional features with modern amenities.
