Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Nisha Dubey
Jaane Jaan Trailer Launch: See Pics
Kareena Kapoor is ready to make her grand debut on OTT.
The big-screen actress will make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan on Netflix.
Joining her in this crime thriller film are Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Vijay Varma has several OTT projects under his belt, including Dahaad, Lust Stories, and Darlings.
Jaideep Ahlawat,
too, has been part of hit OTT shows like Paatal Lok.
Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.
The film was primarily shot in Kalimpong, West Bengal.
Images by Viral Bhayani
Jaane Jaan will be available for streaming on Netflix from September 21, 2023.
NEXT: Top 10 Upcoming OTT Releases in September 2023