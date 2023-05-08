Janhvi, Ananya Or Kriti: Who Looks The
Most Stylish?

Janhvi Kapoor looked uber glamorous in a shimmery black off-shoulder dress.

Ananya Panday slayed in an all-pink outfit with a golden 'bucket' purse.

Kriti Sanon looked
stunning in a semi-sheer
black dress. 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunted her toned figure in a black and white striped co-ord set.

Sushmita Sen looked chic in a blue
velvet pantsuit.

Rakul Preet Singh
looked displayed her abs
in a black cutout dress.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in a blue blazer and floral pants.

Kriti Kharbanda looked stunning in a black shimmery sheer outfit. 

Shriya Saran looked
breathtaking in a black
bralette and skirt with
white cape.

