Janhvi, Ananya Or Kriti: Who Looks The
Most Stylish?
Janhvi Kapoor looked uber glamorous in a shimmery black off-shoulder dress.
Ananya Panday slayed in an all-pink outfit with a golden 'bucket' purse.
Kriti Sanon looked
stunning in a semi-sheer
black dress.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunted her toned figure in a black and white striped co-ord set.
Sushmita Sen looked chic in a blue
velvet pantsuit.
Rakul Preet Singh
looked displayed her abs
in a black cutout dress.
Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in a blue blazer and floral pants.
Kriti Kharbanda looked stunning in a black shimmery sheer outfit.
Shriya Saran looked
breathtaking in a black
bralette and skirt with
white cape.
