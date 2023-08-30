Jiya Shankar’s Best Ethnic Wear Looks
Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Nisha Dubey
Jiya Shankar looks like a princess in the embellished brown lehenga.
She looks stunning in the simple floral-printed lehenga.
The actress is a picture of grace in the silk saree.
She flashes her million-dollar smile wearing the beautiful silk suit.
Jiya looks festival-ready in the vibrant kurta set.
She looks pretty in the pink bandhani kurta.
The diva looks fabulous in the deep green ruffled saree.
She is a sight for sore eyes in the crimson chiffon saree.
The actress looks regal in the ornate pink kurta set.
Jiya Shankar is a vision in the red silk saree.
