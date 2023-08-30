Jiya Shankar’s Best Ethnic Wear Looks

Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Nisha Dubey

Jiya Shankar looks like a princess in the embellished brown lehenga.

She looks stunning in the simple floral-printed lehenga.

 The actress is a picture of grace in the silk saree.

She flashes her million-dollar smile wearing the beautiful silk suit.

Jiya looks festival-ready in the vibrant kurta set.

She looks pretty in the pink bandhani kurta.

The diva looks fabulous in the deep green ruffled saree.

She is a sight for sore eyes in the crimson chiffon saree.

The actress looks regal in the ornate pink kurta set.

Jiya Shankar is a vision in the red silk saree.