Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Nisha Dubey
Kajol, Vaani Kapoor and Other Bollywood Stars at Red Carpet Event
Kajol looks resplendent in an embellished red saree with noodle-strap blouse.
Sanya Malhotra is a picture of grace in a whit saree with a purple blouse.
Aditi Rao Hydari looks elegant in a black chiffon saree.
Kriti Sanon looks regal in an ornate white lehenga-style saree.
Vaani Kapoor cuts a statusque figure in a deep blue polka-dot saree and golden blouse.
Varun Dhawan looks dapper in a grey suit and printed tie.
Kartik Aaryan looks smart in a blue pantsuit.
Javed Akhtar looks regal in his trademark kurta and Nehru jacket.
Aparshakti Khurana looks handsome in a silver kurta set.
Images by Viral Bhayani
Bhuvan Bam looks swanky in a black kurta set with a silk stole.
