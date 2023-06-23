Kajol Set To Make
OTT Debut With
Lust Stories 2
90s Bollywood superstar Kajol
is set to wow audiences with
her debut OTT series - Lust
Stories 2.
Kajol has confessed that
portraying feelings of lust
on screen has always been
a struggle for her.
The actress remembered
laughing awkwardly while filming
the song, Hothon Pe Bas Tera
Naam Hai, with Saif Ali Khan
for the film Yeh Dillagi.
Their laughter was so
infectious that
choreographer Saroj
Khan had to scold them.
"There are two things I don’t
have — sexy and sharam. When
someone tells me, 'Sharmana
hai', I ask them, 'Yeh kya hota
hai'," she shared during an
interview with Radio Nasha.
During the same chat,
Kajol shared her
perspective on lust.
"Lust is, I feel, one of the most
individual things. Everyone’s idea of
lust and how they respond to it is
completely different. It’s a subjective
emotion, more than objective."
Kajol will be starring in
Amit R. Sharma’s segment
of Lust Stories 2 opposite
Kumud Mishra.
Lust Stories 2 will be
available for streaming
on Netflix from June
29, 2023.
