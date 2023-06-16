Leonardo DiCaprio's
Dating Neelam Gill?
Hollywood star Leonardo
DiCaprio is rumoured to be in a
relationship with Indian-origin
model Neelam Gill.
The Titanic star was recently
spotted in the company of the
stunning model exiting the
popular London restaurant.
Most recently, Leonardo
DiCaprio and Neelam Gill
made headlines as they crossed
paths at the prestigious
Cannes Film Festival.
Neelam Gill has gained
recognition as a model, there
are still aspects of her life
that remain relatively
unknown to many.
Hailing from a British-Punjabi
background, Neelam embarked
on her modelling journey at a
young age, starting at 14.
Her remarkable career reached
a significant milestone when
she made history as the first
Indian model to be featured in a
Burberry campaign in 2014.
In 2015, rumours began
circulating about a possible
romantic connection between
Neelam Gill and British singer
Zayn Malik.
Earlier, Gill opened up about
her family background and
revealed that her parents
separated during her childhood.
Most recently, Neelam Gill
made a stunning appearance
at the opening of the Nita
Mukesh Ambani Cultural
Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More