Lesser-known Facts About Sardar Udham Fame And AP Dhillon’s Girlfriend Banita Sandhu
She grew up in Wales and her first big project was a Vodafone advertisement, which went viral in India.
This caught filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s attention. He cast her in another ad and eventually October.
She received a lot of praise for the role of Shiuli who is rendered paralyzed after an accident.
Shoojit Sarkar cast her once again in Sardar Udham opposite Vicky Kaushal.
Next, she starred in Kamal Musale’s Mother Teresa & Me co-starring Deepti Naval.
She recently starred in AP Dhillon’s single, With You. The duo, who are dating, made it official on Instagram.