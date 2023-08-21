Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

‘Made in Heaven’ S2 Quotes That’ll Leave A Mark

‘Made in Heaven’ has yet again left an indelible mark in the Indian OTT space with its second season.

Instagram

Made In Heaven

Like in the previous season, each episode ends with a thought-provoking quote by Kabir (played by Shashank Arora).

Instagram

Made In Heaven

Here are some of our favourite quotes from this season.

Instagram

Made In Heaven

“Fair is, unfortunately, the only lovely. So early you are made to believe that white is beautiful. No matter what anyone tells you, the magic of black and brown will seem like a lie.”

Instagram

Made In Heaven

“Beauty cannot change the beast. Why do women believe their love can change a man? That staying means they didn’t fail. Wish they could take their broken wings and fly.”

Instagram

Made In Heaven

“Believe in your own fairytale. May be women are conditioned to sacrifice for a greater good. But what if the sacrifice is to break away from the accepted norm?”

Instagram

Neelam

“Marriages are not made in heaven. Epic love stories will mesmerize forever. It doesn’t matter if they are true or not. May be they exist so that we don’t stop believing in love.”

Instagram

Made In Heaven

“Love conquers prejudice. It will take much more than love to change the world. It will take you and me to truly question our privilege.”

Instagram

Made In Heaven

“Love yourself first. Some of us are meant to travel alone. Sometimes heaven doesn’t ordain a companion for us. We need to love ourselves before we can love another.”

Instagram

Made In Heaven