‘Made in Heaven’ S2 Quotes That’ll Leave A Mark

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
“Fair is, unfortunately, the only lovely. So early you are made to believe that white is beautiful. No matter what anyone tells you, the magic of black and brown will seem like a lie.”
“Beauty cannot change the beast. Why do women believe their love can change a man? That staying means they didn’t fail. Wish they could take their broken wings and fly.”
“Believe in your own fairytale. May be women are conditioned to sacrifice for a greater good. But what if the sacrifice is to break away from the accepted norm?”
Neelam
“Marriages are not made in heaven. Epic love stories will mesmerize forever. It doesn’t matter if they are true or not. May be they exist so that we don’t stop believing in love.”
“Love conquers prejudice. It will take much more than love to change the world. It will take you and me to truly question our privilege.”
“Love yourself first. Some of us are meant to travel alone. Sometimes heaven doesn’t ordain a companion for us. We need to love ourselves before we can love another.”
