Inside Madhu Mantena's Starry Wedding Reception
Film producer Madhu
Mantena married yoga
teacher Ira Trivedi on June
11. Here's a sneak peek of
their wedding reception.
Hrithik Roshan and Jackky Bhagnani arrived with their respective girlfriends - Saba Azad and Rakul Preet Singh.
Sonakshi Sinha was seen posing with her BFF Huma Qureshi and rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were also spotted at the wedding reception.
Alaya F looked sensuous in a plain black chiffon saree with a plunging black bralette.
Sonali Bendre-Goldi Behl and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa coupled up at the wedding reception.
Anupam Kher, Anil
Kapoor and Rakesh
Roshan looked dapper
at the reception.
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat looked gorgeous in their attires.
Aamir Khan was seen posing with the groom, Madhu Mantena.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More