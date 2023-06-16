Karan Deol`s Fiancé
Meet Drisha Acharya,
Actor Karan Deol is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya.
He got engaged in February on grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s anniversary.
Reportedly, the couple has been together for six years and are childhood friends.
She is reportedly the great
granddaughter of
filmmaker Bimal Roy.
Drisha is based in Dubai, where she works as a manager at a travel agency.
On Valentine's Day, Karan was photographed in Dubai with a mystery woman, who was none other than Drisha.
Karan is the first child of Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol.
He made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will be next seen in Apne 2.
Her private Instagram account has 470 followers, which includes Ranveer Singh.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More