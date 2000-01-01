Meet India's Richest Actresses
Aishwarya Rai
Her net worth is around 828 crore. She earns about 10 crore per movie, while her annual income from endorsements is between 80-90 crore.
Priyanka Chopra
Her estimated net worth is around 580 crore. Aside from her acting income, Priyanka has stakes in several companies, has her own haircare brand and restaurant.
The young actress is estimated to have a net worth of around 557 crore. She earns around 15 crore per movie. Aside from endorsements, she also owns a brand and a production house.
Alia Bhatt
Her net worth is estimated to be around 440 crore. Reportedly, she charges around 10 crore per movie.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Deepika Padukone
The actress is said to have a net worth of around 314 crore. In addition to films, her income comes from her endorsements and the brands she owns.
Anushka Sharma
Her estimated net worth is around 255 crore. Films, a production house, a clothing brand are some of her income sources.
Madhuri Dixit
The actress' net worth is said to be around 248 crore. Her main sources of income are films, reality TV shows, and brand endorsements.
Katrina Kaif
Her net worh is estimated to be around 217 crore. Apart from films and endorsements, she also has a stake in different companies, most notably Nykaa.
Shraddha Kapoor
She is said to have a net worth of 112 crore. Films and brand endorsements are her main sources of income.
