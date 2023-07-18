Meet The 11 Actresses Playing Barbie In The ‘Barbie’ Movie
Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
Margot Robbie is playing the main Barbie in the Greta Gerwig-directed film. But there are more actresses who will essay the same role.
Hari Nef will play Doctor Barbie.
Issa Rae will play President Barbie.
Kate McKinnon will play Weird Barbie.
Dua Lipa will play Mermaid Barbie.
Emma Mackey will play Physicist Barbie.
Ana Cruz Kayne will play Judge Barbie.
Sharon Rooney will play Lawyer Barbie.
Alexandra Shipp will play Writer Barbie.
Nicola Coughlan will play Diplomat Barbie.
Ritu Arya will play Journalist Barbie.