Meg 2: The Trench And 9 Other Best Underwater Movies

Producer:  Peuli Bakshi

Released in Aug 3, 2023, Meg 2: The Trench is about a research team’s chaotic, exploratory dive into the depths of the ocean.

Meg 2: The Trench (2023)

The previous movie of the recently released Meg 2. A sci-fi action thriller about a group of scientists encountering a massive prehistoric shark while exploring the Mariana Trench.

The Meg (2018)

Twilight-fame, Kristen Stewart-starrer sci-fi horror film following a crew of researchers fighting to survive after an earthquake devastates their underwater drilling facility.

Underwater (2020)

A Blake Lively-starrer survival thriller about a surfer who gets stranded on a rock while surfing due to a great white shark circling her. 

The Shallows (2016)

A classic: A sci-fi thriller about an underwater oil drilling team encountering mysterious phenomena.

The Abyss (1989)

Another classic: An adventure film based on Jules Verne’s novel, following the journey of Captain Nemo and his submarine, the Nautilus.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

A superhero film from the DC Extended Universe, following the half-human, half-Atlantean hero Aquaman in an underwater kingdom.

Aquaman (2018)

A survival thriller based on real-life events about a group of cave divers trapped in an underwater cave system.

Sanctum (2011)

A children’s favourite: An animated adventure film from Pixar, about a clownfish searching for his son in the ocean.

Finding Nemo (2003)

A biographical survival drama about a couple’s harrowing experience at sea after the hurricane, featuring stunning cinematography and brutality of the ocean.

Adrift (2018)