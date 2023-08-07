Meg 2: The Trench And 9 Other Best Underwater Movies
Released in Aug 3, 2023,
Meg 2: The Trench
is about a research team’s chaotic, exploratory dive into the depths of the ocean.
Meg 2: The Trench (2023)
The previous movie of the recently released
Meg 2
.
A sci-fi action thriller about a group of scientists encountering a massive prehistoric shark while exploring the Mariana Trench.
The Meg (2018)
Twilight
-fame, Kristen Stewart-starrer sci-fi horror film following a crew of researchers fighting to survive after an earthquake devastates their underwater drilling facility.
Underwater (2020)
A Blake Lively-starrer survival thriller about a surfer who gets stranded on a rock while surfing due to a great white shark circling her.
The Shallows (2016)
A classic: A sci-fi thriller about an underwater oil drilling team encountering mysterious phenomena.
The Abyss (1989)
Another classic: An adventure film based on Jules Verne’s novel, following the journey of Captain Nemo and his submarine, the Nautilus.
20,000 Leagues Under
the Sea (1954)
A superhero film from the DC Extended Universe, following the half-human, half-Atlantean hero Aquaman in an underwater kingdom.
Aquaman (2018)
A survival thriller based on real-life events about a group of cave divers trapped in an underwater cave system.
Sanctum (2011)
A children’s favourite: An animated adventure film from Pixar, about a clownfish searching for his son in the ocean.
Finding Nemo (2003)
A biographical survival drama about a couple’s harrowing experience at sea after the hurricane, featuring stunning cinematography and brutality of the ocean.
Adrift (2018)