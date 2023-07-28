actress Michelle Yeoh Weds Long-term Fiancé Jean Todt
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Besides being a part of the film industry, the actress has a very filmy romantic life as well.
After 19 years of togetherness, Michelle Yeoh and her fiancé Jean Todt finally got married.
Despite being engaged since 2005, marriage seemed to be missing from their bucket list.
They first met on June 4, 2004, in Shanghai, and fell in love eventually.
Just 1.5 months later, in July 26, 2004, Jean proposed and she said yes.
The couple uttered the marriage vows on July 27, 2023, in the presence of family and close friends.
The two have been seen celebrating each others glory always, like Jean’s tweet when Michelle won the Academy Award for best actress in March 2023.
Finally the couple got wed, and the Brazilian racing driver, Felipe Massa shared the good news on Instagram.
May the two of them have a life of eternal happiness together.