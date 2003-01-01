Most Anticipated OTT Projects Of 2023
Citadel: The international spy thriller stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles.
Queen Charlotte: This is a prequel to the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo: The crime drama series is about power dynamics. It has an ensemble cast, including Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar and Naseeruddin Shah.
Dahaad: The crime and mystery thriller will mark the debut of Sonakshi Sinha in the OTT space.
Bloody Daddy: The action thriller film will star Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. It is a remake of the 2011 film Sleepless Night.
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale: The documentary will revolve around the real wedding of Tamil superstar Nayanthara with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.
Made in Heaven S2: After a successful first season, the drama season is expected to hit the screens later this year.
Indian Police Force: Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the cop action series will see Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra among other stars share screen space.
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story: The second edition of the hit show will feature the infamous Stamp Paper Scam.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More