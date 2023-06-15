Movies With Biggest Box Office Openings

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana.
According to trade experts, the movie is set to cross Rs 50 crore mark at the Box Office on Day 1 in India.
It is expected to make anything around ₹150-170 crore worldwide for
the weekend.
Another Prabhas movie,
Baahubali 2, garnered over
Rs 217 crores worldwide
on day 1.
KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt, collected over Rs 164 crore on first day across the world.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR garnered over Rs 158 crores across the world on day 1.
Prabhas’ Saaho collected
over Rs 130 crores across
the globe on day 1.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan
crossed Rs 106 crore in a
single day.
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 collected over Rs 106 crores on day 1 worldwide.