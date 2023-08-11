Not Just Made In Heaven, These Wedding Shows Are a MUST Watch Too
Producer: Chirag Sehgal
Made In Heaven
Sobhita Dhulipala,Arjun Mathur play wedding planners in this show.
Indian Matchmaking
This show made ‘Sima Taparia From Mumbai’ a household name.
Band Baaja Bride
Designer Sabyasachi gave brides glamorous makeovers in this show.
Bandish Bandits
In this show, 2 singers embark on a journey of self-discovery.
The Big Day
It revolves around India’s multibillion-dollar wedding.
Monsoon Wedding In this BAFTA winning film a father is trying to get his daughter marry.
A Viral Wedding The show is streaming on Eros Now.