OTT Releases
To Binge-Watch
This Weekend
The last week of April will
undoubtedly be an exciting
one for all movie and web
series lovers as a number of
them are on their way to be
released on different
OTT platforms.
Citadel, starring Priyanka
Chopra and Richard
Madden, will premiere on
Amazon Prime on April 28.
The worldwide espionage thriller
centres on a spy organisation
that wipes the memories of its
agents before closing down.
Reportedly, Citadel's
budget is a whopping
amount of Rs 2500 crore.
U-Turn, a horror film, will
be available for streaming
on Zee5 from April 28.
The film stars Alaya F
and Priyanshu Painyuli
in lead roles.
The supernatural horror film
is a remake of a 2016 Kannada
film of the same name.
Pathu Thala, a Tamil film, is
available for streaming on
Amazon Prime from April 27.
An adaptation of the popular
Kannada movie Mufti, it stars
Silambarasan, Gautham Karthik
and Priya Bhavani Shankar.
