Parineeti Chopra Engaged To Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha today.
The engagement took
place at Raghav's
residence in Delhi.
Parineeti and Raghav wore matching ivory outfits by Manish Malhotra.
Pictures from Raghav's residence had surfaced earlier.
Red and white flowers in intricate designs were seen at his residence.
Candles and flowers made a
pretty sight at the
engagement venue.
Priyanka Chopra joined her sister's engagement festivities in a neon green ruffled saree.
As per reports, Karan Johar was also invited to the ceremony.
Several politicians were also present at the engagement ceremony.
