Ranveer Singh's Cutest Moments With Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the coolest couples of Bollywood.
The wedding pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone still give goosebumps to their fans.
The pair make a very stylish duo!
Ranveer and Deepika complement each other so well.
Deep-Veer look adorable in this candid click.
Don't they look gorgeous together?
Caught in a candid moment!
Ranveer Singh plants a kiss on his wife.
We wish Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh years of love and laughter.
