Popular Hindi TV Shows That Should Make A Comeback
Based on the collection of short stories by RK Narayan which was published in 1943 and RK Lakshman sketches, ‘Malgudi Days’ was created in 1986 by film producer TS Narasimhan.
Period drama ‘Chanakya’ was written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Prakash Dwivedi. The show was a fictional version of the life and works of Chanakya.
The script and comic punch were the key reasons for the instant popularity of ‘Shrimaan Shrimati’. The show was written by Ashok Patole and directed by Rajan Waghdhare.
The popular TV series ‘Mr Yogi’ revolved around an USA settled Indian boy who tries to arrange his marriage in India. Directed by Ketan Mehta, the show features Mohan Gokhale in the lead.
‘Fauji’ was a 1988 TV series on the training of an Indian Army commando regiment. It aired on DD National and marked Shah Rukh Khan’s debut in acting.
Jaspal Bhatti was popular for his hit TV serie
s ‘Flop Show’ all his life. The show was an instant hit with the viewers, courtesy its satire on socio-cultural problems of the common man.
‘Karamchand’ was a popular Indian detective TV series which was aired in the 1980s. Karamchand, one of India’s first detective series, featured Pankaj Kapur playing the lead.
‘Byomkesh Bakshi’ was about the detective character from Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay’s novellas which were later used for TV series.
The famous comedy ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ was directed and created by Aanand Mahendroo, and produced by Jaya Bachchan. The TV series featured Shekhar Suman, Navin Nischol, Farida Jalal among others.