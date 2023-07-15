Popular YouTubers To Bollywood actors

Bhuvan Bam/ BB Ki Vines: In Jan 2023, he marked his OTT debut with Taaza Khabar and appeared in Amazon miniTV’s Rafta Rafta, alongside Srishti Rindani.

Prajakta Koli/ Mostly Sane: Koli as the Netflix original series, Mismatched lead opposite Rohit Saraf, is loved by fans. She also starred in Bollywood films like Jugjugg Jeeyo and Neeyat.

Barkha Singh: The Please Find Attached fame has appeared in Masaba Masaba- Season 2 and in Maja Maa, opposite Madhuri Dixit.

CarryMinati/ Ajey Nagar: He had a cameo in the thriller drama Runway34, playing himself.  He made his film debut as a lyricist and vocalist in Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull last year.

Anubhav Singh Bassi: Lawyer-turned-YouTuber, Bassi made his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Beyounick/ Nikunj Lotia:  He will be seen in the upcoming horror comedy film- The Virgin Tree alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Aisha Ahmed: The Filtercopy actor, made her Bollywood debut as Taran in 2016 movie- Tum Bin 2. Her Amazon Prime series- Minus One is quite popular.

Kanan Gill: The popular comedian and YouTuber debuted as a Bolly actor in Noor (2017), opposite Sonakshi Sinha. He also appears in Amazon original, Comicstaan 2.

Rohan Joshi: Known as an actor of YouTube channel- All India Bakchod, he appeared in the Bollywood film Baar Baar Dekho, as Sidharth Malhotra’s buddy.

Abish Mathew: Indian stand-up comedian and actor of All India Bakchod, he had a brief appearance in the Bollywood film-  Meri Pyaari Bindu, portraying one of Ayushmann Khurrana’s flatmates.