Popular YouTubers To Bollywood actors
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Bhuvan Bam/ BB Ki Vines: In Jan 2023, he marked his OTT debut with
Taaza Khabar
and appeared in Amazon miniTV’s
Rafta Rafta
, alongside Srishti Rindani.
Prajakta Koli/ Mostly Sane: Koli as the Netflix original series,
Mismatched
lead opposite Rohit Saraf, is loved by fans. She also starred in Bollywood films like
Jugjugg Jeeyo
and
Neeyat
.
Barkha Singh: The Please Find Attached fame has appeared in Masaba Masaba- Season 2 and in Maja Maa, opposite Madhuri Dixit.
CarryMinati/ Ajey Nagar: He had a cameo in the thriller drama
Runway34,
playing himself. He made his film debut as a lyricist and vocalist in Abhishek Bachchan’s
The Big Bull
last year.
Anubhav Singh Bassi: Lawyer-turned-YouTuber, Bassi made his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
.
Beyounick/ Nikunj Lotia: He will be seen in the upcoming horror comedy film-
The Virgin Tree
alongside Sanjay Dutt.
Aisha Ahmed: The Filtercopy actor, made her Bollywood debut as Taran in 2016 movie- Tum Bin 2. Her Amazon Prime series- Minus One is quite popular.
Kanan Gill: The popular comedian and YouTuber debuted as a Bolly actor in
Noor
(2017), opposite Sonakshi Sinha. He also appears in Amazon original, Comicstaan 2.
Rohan Joshi: Known as an actor of YouTube channel- All India Bakchod, he appeared in the Bollywood film
Baar Baar Dekho
, as Sidharth Malhotra’s buddy.
Abish Mathew: Indian stand-up comedian and actor of All India Bakchod, he had a brief appearance in the Bollywood film-
Meri Pyaari Bindu
, portraying one of Ayushmann Khurrana’s flatmates.