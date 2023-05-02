Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas At Met Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in black outfits, both by Valentino.

Priyanka looks uber sexy in the high-slit dress.

Nick cannot stop admiring his wife on the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a laugh.

Priyanka accessorises her look with a stunning neckpiece from Bulgari.

Priyanka and Nick make a suave couple despite their age difference.

A little black dress (LBD) is a black evening or cocktail dress, cut simply and often quite short.

Nick looks lovingly at Priyanka during a press interaction.

The couple shows off their swag perfectly, don't they? 

The actress makes time for a quick selfie with her pet dog, Diana.

