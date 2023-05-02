Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas At Met Gala 2023
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in black outfits, both by Valentino.
Priyanka looks uber sexy in the high-slit dress.
Nick cannot stop admiring his wife on the red carpet.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a laugh.
Priyanka accessorises her look with a stunning neckpiece from Bulgari.
Priyanka and Nick make a suave couple despite their age difference.
Nick looks lovingly at Priyanka during a press interaction.
The couple shows off their swag perfectly, don't they?
The actress makes time for a quick selfie with her pet dog, Diana.
