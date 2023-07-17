Producer: Priyanka Das
PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S ADORABLE FAMILY MOMENTS
Priyanka Chopra may be a high-flying career woman with no time to spare. But she takes time out to spend with her family.
How adorable is this picture of the actress with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie!
The actress caught in a candid moment with Malti Marie and her mother Madhu Chopra.
Here she is seen with her mother-in-law Denise Jonas and daughter.
The mother-daughter duo spent some time at Siddhivinayak temple on their trip to India.
Priyanka and Nick with their daughter pose by the ocean.
Isn’t this photo screaming perfection?
A family that prays together, slays together!
Priyanka and Nick with Malti Marie, who was born by a surrogate.