Rajinikanth’s SHOCKING Fees For Jailer Revealed
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
Rajinikanth’s Jailer has been smashing records since its release.
According to trade expert Manobala V, Jailer has earned Rs 500 Cr WW.
But how much did Rajinikanth charge for Jailer?
If a report by Siasat is to be believed, Rajinikanth will receive Rs 110 crore for Jailer.
If that wasn’t enough to shock you, wait until you find out the fees of other cast members.
Mohanlal will allegedly earn Rs 8 crores.
Shiva Rajkumar will allegedly be paid Rs 4 Cr.
Jackie Shroff will also be given Rs 4 crore.
Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly charged Rs 3 cr.