Ram Charan
Welcome Baby Girl
And
'RRR' star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni have welcomed a baby girl.
The couple welcomed the baby on June 20, in Hyderabad. The news comes just a few hours after a video of Ram and his wife from the hospital had surfaced online.
Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first baby after being married for 11 years.
The news of Ram and Upasana’s baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana is admitted.
Ram Charan’s father, megastar Chiranjeevi had announced that Ram and Upasana are expecting their first baby late last year.
Earlier this year, during Mother’s Day celebrations, Upasana opened up about embracing motherhood after being married for 11 years.
Ram had hinted that the couple is having a baby girl earlier this year during an interview.
“My first Jaan is Upasana. My second Jaan is my pet dog Rhyme. And my 3rd Jaan is on her way," Ram had stated.
We are glad that the little princess is here and both the mother and the daughter are healthy. Congratulations to the family!
