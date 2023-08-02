Ranveer, Alia And Karan Celebrate Rocky Aur Rani…
Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Ranveer Singh came dressed in blue as he joined Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar to celebrate their film.
Alia Bhatt wore a black top with a message from Team Rocky Aur Rani on it. She appeared to be in playful mood.
Karan Johar, who directed a film after seven years, came dressed in black with his stars.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is being praised for the chemistry between its lead pair, Alia and Ranveer.
Alia Bhatt is a favourite with Karan Johar as she has featured in several films produced or backed by him.
Alia Bhatt has had a string of successful films in the past couple of years and is at the top of her game.
Ranveer Singh, who had a mellow past couple of years, is back with a bang as Rocky Randhawa in the film.