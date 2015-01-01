+ + + + + + The buzz, excitement and intrigue surrounding the third instalment of Don is sky high. Recently, producer Ritesh Sidhwani confirmed that Don 3 is in the making and that producer-director Farhan Akhtar is currently in the process of developing the script. However, the twist in the tale came about when a new report claimed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan exited from the franchise. A source informed Pinkvilla that he intends on only doing ‘commercial films that cater to a universal section of audience’ and Don 3, unfortunately, doesn’t fit into his scheme of things. A source exclusively tells News18 that Ranveer Singh has indeed been confirmed to play the titular character in Don 3. Ranveer has been a favourite with Excel Entertainment as he has headlined films like Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Gully Boy (2019). We have further learnt that the makers of the film will soon be dropping the announcement video. + + + The source adds that Shah Rukh has already been told that Ranveer will be the new Don. Last year, speculations were rife that Excel Entertainment wanted to bring in the original Don Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh together in Don 3 and have Ranveer play a cameo in it. Liked What You Saw?View More More