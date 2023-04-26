Neetu Kapoor shared a
throwback picture of her
and Rishi Kapoor wedding
reception day with the
actor’s father, Raj Kapoor.
She shared joyful moment
captured while Rishi enjoyed
Holi with friends including
Amitabh Bachchan.
A happy picture of the
duo smiling.
A throwback picture in
which the couple looks
fresh and vivacious
twinning in a blue
button-down.
Neetu and Rishi were
gleaming in this
'perfect family shot.'
+ + +
+
+
+
She shared different
shades of Rishi starting
from his first movie
Mera Naam Joker.
+ + +
A throwback snap
shared by Neetu where
they were clad in
formals attending a
family function.
In a heartbreaking post,
Neetu shared this picture
of Rishi enjoying a drink.
She captioned it, "End of
our story."
In Paris, Neetu and her
family enjoy a lovely evening
with Rishi Kapoor’s mother
Krishna Kapoor joining in.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More