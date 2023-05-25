Rocky Aur Rani Kii
Prem Kahani's
first
look is finally out!
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem
Kahani first look is
finally out!
The Bollywood film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead and is helmed by Karan Johar.
The first look was released by Karan Johar on the occasion of his 51st birthday on May 25, 2023.
Describing Ranveer’s look, Karan
wrote, “An absolute ‘heartthrob’,
who wears his own heart on his
sleeve - meet Rocky!"
For Alia, Karan wrote, “Ladies
& gentlemen, the queen is
here to steal your hearts -
meet Rani!"
Karan shot the film extensively in New Delhi. It was wrapped earlier this year.
This marks Karan’s first
directorial film in seven years,
after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
in 2016.
Besides Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem
Kahani will hit cinemas
on July 28, 2023.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More