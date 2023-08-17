Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Sujata Singh
Salman, Ranveer Add Star Power At AP Dhillon Docu-series Screening
Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan pose with AP Dhillon at the latter’s docu-series screening.
AP Dhillon is all smiles as he poses with Khan ahead of the screening.
Ranveer Singh shows his swag in a white satin pantsuit.
Mrunal Thakur looks pretty in a green body-hugging dress at the screening.
Badshah comes out to support AP Dhillon at the screening.
Sonnalli Seygall looks sharp in a black and white ensemble.
AP Dhillon’s alleged girlfriend Banita Sandhu seen at the screening.
Orry looks his funky self at AP Dhillon’s docu-series screening.
Sahil Salathia looks edgy in a red jumpsuit.
Barkha Singh seen at the screening of AP Dhillon’s docu-series, AP Dhillon: First of a Kind.
(Images by Viral Bhayani)
