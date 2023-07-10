Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Films
Shab Rukh Khan has had the biggest blockbuster of the year!
Yes, we are talking about Pathaan.
The film starring SRK,
Deepika Padukone and John
Abraham is the highest-
earning film of 2023.
King Khan is now back with another banger!
He will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan.
The film marks SRK's first pairing with Tamil superstar Nayanthara.
Another big film that the actor will be seen is Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.
He will pair with Taapsee Pannu in the film.
2023 is definitely SRK's year with back-to-back releases.
