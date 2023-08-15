Shah Rukh Khan To Hrithik Roshan – Actors Who Played Army Officers In Films
Akshay Kumar as Virat won many hearts as he portrayed an army man saving the city from a series of bomb blasts,
Siddharth Malhotra paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Captain Vikram Batra in the biographical war film Shershaah.
John Abraham’s as an army officer responsible for conducting India’s nuclear tests, highlighted the determination.
Shah Rukh Khan’s performances as army officers in both Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Main Hoon Naa won praises.
Hrithik Roshan played in Lakshya Captain Karan Shergill, who finds his purpose when he joins the army.